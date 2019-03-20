Carl Frampton tells John Dennen how he plans to close out
his career and the final accomplishment he needs to achieve
Xander Zayas became the youngest fighter ever to sign with promotional powerhouse Top Rank. He speaks to Phil Rogers
Carlos Acevedo tells the story of the hell-bent-for-leather Mickey Walker’s days at heavyweight that began with a draw linked to Al Capone and ended in a frightful beating
Mike Tyson's ‘exhibition’ with Roy Jones Jnr will now take place in November and there’s calls for Fury-Wilder III to be scrapped, writes George...
The plight of Ken Buchanan, one of Britain’s greatest boxers highlights a grave issue we can no longer ignore, writes Matt Christie
An expert panel answers our questions on Miguel Cotto and Matchroom's Fight Camp
Ranking the current top 10 female boxers in the UK, based on their achievements as professionals
Boxing on the box
Sky Sports and Matchroom do a fine job but its time to can the canned crowd noise, writes George Gigney as he casts his eyes over the boxing media
Despite some solid matchmaking from Showtime, it’s a battle of 50-somethings that grabs the boxing world’s attention, writes George Gigney
What else to watch this week