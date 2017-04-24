Would Wladimir Klitschko have lost to Tyson Fury with Emmanuel Steward in his corner?

Read more articles by

John Dennen

WOULD Wladimir Klitschko have lost to Tyson Fury if he’d had trainer Emmanuel Steward, who sadly passed away, in his corner on that fateful night in Dusseldorf?

WBC titlist Deontay Wilder, who has spent time in Klitschko’s camp in the past, has a definite answer. “F*** no,” the brash American declared. “I’m sorry for my language but no he wouldn’t.”

Wilder has a great regard for Manny Steward. “He see things before they happen,” Deontay continued. “They had a bond, they had a great relationship.”

For a start the WBC champion reckons Klitschko “would have thrown way more punches”.

“He lost because he didn’t throw no damn punches,” Wilder continued. “You’ve got to go out there and fight because you’re the champ… Because you’re the king and you don’t let nobody take it.”