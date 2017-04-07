Wladimir Klitschko: ‘I’m obsessed with winning Anthony Joshua fight’

‘Wladimir Klitschko is feeling like a bird that has just left its cage and is finally able to fly again,’ says manager

OBSESSION has become Wladimir Klitschko’s watchword ahead of fighting Anthony Joshua on April 29. Klitschko, 41, has not boxed since losing his heavyweight world titles to Tyson Fury in 2015. Since then Anthony Joshua picked up one of his old belts while continuing his impressive knockout run.

But the Ukrainian is determined to become a three-time world champion.

“I am obsessed with winning this fight”, Wladimir Klitschko said. “It’s important for me to prove to myself that I am able to defeat every man facing me in the ring. I am ready to walk a long and hard walk to show myself that I can master myself and can be proud of myself.”

His manager, Bernd Boente suggested the Klitschko has been liberated from pressure after losing his championship and has rediscovered his form. Boente, the Managing Director of the Klitschko Management Group, said, “He is very relaxed, calm and focused. But this is only the calm before the storm. He is incredibly motivated to fight on this stage, the sold-out Wembley Stadium, and also to fight as a challenger for the first time in a long time. Sometimes I thought that he lost a bit of his motivation before. If you have to defend your title again and again and if you are the champion for more than nine years it’s an unbelievable burden. Today, I believe that Wladimir is feeling like a bird that has just left its cage and is finally able to fly again.”