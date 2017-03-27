Why the Dillian Whyte vs Dereck Chisora rematch is not happening next

Dillian Whyte outlines the one reason why Dereck Chisora is not facing him next

Dillian Whyte outlines the one reason why Dereck Chisora is not facing him next

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

FANS will still have to wait for a rematch of the best British fight of 2016 as Dereck Chisora recently confirmed he will fight Robert Helenius next, rather than London rival Dillian Whyte.

Whyte outpointed Chisora in an unbelievable heavyweight clash in December and the topsy-turvy action and disputed decision left punters pleading for a return between the two.

Instead, Chisora will meet Helenius in Finland – in a rematch of their 2011 fight – while Whyte is yet to confirm his next opponent.

“I leave it up to Eddie [Hearn, his promoter] and the team, I don’t say no to fighting anyone. As long as it makes financial sense and rankings sense, I’m game to fight anyone,” he told Boxing News.

“As my record shows, I’ll fight anyone, whether I’m injured, hurt, sick. Anyone. I’ll fight anyone, I don’t care.

“The way I look at it is this; it’s a business. I’ve fought Chisora already, beat him, I got the ranking and I got paid great money for that fight. For this fight, if we do it again, I want to get paid better money, it’s about progressing. That’s all it is, it’s an issue of money. If the money’s right, the fight will happen. Simple as that.

“What else is there to fight for? I’ve already got the ranking, I’ve already got the W against my name, so I just need the dough.”

Whyte is set to appear on the Kell Brook-Errol Spence undercard at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on May 27. Ranked highly by the WBC, whose No 1 contender remains Bermane Stiverne, Whyte intends to improve on his world standing in order to land a title shot.

“I wanted the Stiverne fight but he’s chasing his own dreams, which is understandable,” he continued.

“I’ll try and fight Dominic Breazeale for the WBC Silver title, we’ll see. He was in a great fight last time, he did well, the guy he fought, he gassed him out.”

Breazeale – like Whyte, a former victim of current IBF king Anthony Joshua – knocked out Izuagbe Ugonoh in a barnburner last month.

Chisora insists a rematch with Whyte will still happen and while the once-beaten 28-year-old has not ruled it out completely, it seems his priorities lie elsewhere.

After Tony Bellew stuned David Haye earlier this month, Whyte called the Liverpudlian out but Bellew’s trainer, Dave Coldwell, has since poured cold water on that idea.