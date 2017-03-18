Why Daniel Jacobs can’t win the IBF title against Gennady Golovkin

Only Gennady Golovkin’s WBA and WBC belts are up for grabs for Daniel Jacobs now

Only Gennady Golovkin’s WBA and WBC belts are up for grabs for Daniel Jacobs now

Read more articles by

Paul Wheeler

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

DANIEL JACOBS can no longer become the IBF middleweight champion with a victory over current titlist Gennady Golovkin inside New York’s Madison Square Garden tonight (Saturday March 18).

Unlike the WBA and WBC, whose 160lb belts – also owned by Golovkin – are still up for grabs for Jacobs, the IBF demands that fighters who are taking part in title bouts must participate in a check weigh-in on the morning of the contest. During this weigh-in, the competitors must not scale over 10lbs above the weight limit set for the fight.

While Golovkin took part in the check weigh-in – coming in at 169.6lbs – it has been reported that Jacobs declined to participate, seemingly deciding that he would rather give up his chance of claiming the IBF crown than restrict himself weight-wise.