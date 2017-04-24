Tony Bellew next fight – the most likely opponents

The odds on Tony Bellew next fight opponents

Tony Bellew next fight odds

TONY BELLEW 6/4 to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder next

Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “Tony Bellew is eyeing a heavyweight title clash in his next fight and the betting suggests he has current WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO champion Joseph Parker firmly in his sights.

“Bellew rocked the heavyweight division when beating David Haye in March, and the pair are 7/2 to cross paths again. While, it’s 10/1 for Bellew to fight an out-of-action Tyson Fury next.”

