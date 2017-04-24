April 24, 2017
April 24, 2017

Tony Bellew next fight – the most likely opponents

The odds on Tony Bellew next fight opponents

Tony Bellew next fight – the most likely opponents

The odds on Tony Bellew next fight opponents

Tony Bellew next fight

Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

Tony Bellew next fight odds

TONY BELLEW 6/4 to fight WBC champion Deontay Wilder next

Betway’s Alan Alger, said: “Tony Bellew is eyeing a heavyweight title clash in his next fight and the betting suggests he has current WBC champion Deontay Wilder or WBO champion Joseph Parker firmly in his sights.

“Bellew rocked the heavyweight division when beating David Haye in March, and the pair are 7/2 to cross paths again. While, it’s 10/1 for Bellew to fight an out-of-action Tyson Fury next.”

Betway – Boxing

Bellew Next Fight:

Deontay Wilder 6/4
Joseph Parker 7/4
David Haye 7/2
Tyson Fury 10/1

Read more articles by