What Ricky Burns should do next

John Dennen

1. Josh Taylor

Taylor is a tremendous talent, his sharp, hurtful offence can distract from a very sound defence. Burns has the experience and both would be popular north of Hadrian’s Wall. A big fight for Scottish boxing.

2. Anthony Crolla

Both Crolla and Burns have lost their world titles in recent weeks, both need to bounce back. If Crolla stepped up in weight it would make for an exciting fight between two well known names on the British scene.

3. Retire

He has had a long career and been through some gruelling fights. He has won world titles in three weight classes and could easily and deservedly rest on his laurels.

4. Tyrone Nurse

Ricky Burns has won so much in his career but not the British title. He leapt up to world level all the way back when he fought Roman Martinez. If Nurse beats Joe Hughes, a fight with him would offer Burns the chance to rebuild at British level and try to capture a title that had previously eluded him.

5. Jack Catterall

There are plenty of exciting super-lightweights on the British scene, some with eye-catching power. Burns would be a major test for any of them. Ohara Davies is a gym-mate of Ricky’s, it’s hard to see him fight Burns, but talented Jack Catterall would make for a great fight.