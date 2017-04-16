What it’s like to fight Vasyl Lomachenko

Read more articles by

BN Staff

FIGHTERS of Vasyl Lomachenko’s supreme calibre don’t come around very often.

A complete master of the trade, boasting seemingly the perfect arsenal required to become a legend of the sport.

It was at the MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill, Maryland, that the Ukrainian most recently showcased his dynamic skill set, dazzling the American crowd with his blistering speed and mesmerising movement.

Jason Sosa was the man standing in front of the two-weight world champion and double Olympic Gold medallist in what was only his ninth outing in the professional ranks.

After completely dismantling Nicholas Walters both physically and mentally inside seven lopsided rounds to retain his WBO junior-lightweight title, Lomachenko was paired with game challenger Sosa.

The American of Puerto Rican descent previously overcame Javier Fortuna and Britain’s Stephen Smith to hold on to his version of the division’s WBA strap, and had other fight options in the pipeline before taking on his eventual Ukrainian conqueror.

Although, rather than choosing a more comfortable route for the 26th outing of his own career, Sosa opted to step up and tackle Lomachenko, a daunting decision not many are willing to make.

“I took the fight to test myself and to take such a great opportunity to take on one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world,” Sosa told Boxing News.

“It was awesome to be in the same ring as Loma, I had a lot of fun.”

The former world titlist withstood an onslaught from Lomachenko for nine rounds, as the Ukrainian produced another eye-catching performance.

Sosa’s corner eventually pulled him out of the scrap as ‘Hi-Tech’ maintained a strong surge coming forward, and the New Jersey-born fighter was impressed with his recent opponent’s fluidity and footwork during their battle.

“I don’t think it was actually hard to hit him, it was more that he has a way of not letting you carry out your gameplan, as in freezing you,” added Sosa.

“It was his footwork [that did that to me]. Then again he did have an advantage on me as he has been doing this for a while. I just started and I’m gradually getting better. We will meet again in the future and by then I will be ready.”

Lomachenko had already been hailed by many as the sport’s leading pound-for-pound star after disposing of Walters and rising to prominence in such a short space of time as a pro.

His beaten challenger Sosa is one who agrees with such a flattering statement, rating the dazzling Ukrainian right at the top of the current pile, though he believes that Lomachenko is beatable, as the likes of Mikey Garcia and Jorge Linares are tipped as future foes.

“Yes I believe he’s pound-for-pound number one right now,” admitted Sosa. “[But] anyone can be beat at anytime.”

Despite having taken on one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet and come up short, Sosa’s stock has far from plummeted and he will no doubt be back in he near future to challenge for further world honours.

“I’m just resting now then I’m excited to get back and fight for another world title.”

Meanwhile, Lomachenko’s latest exploits have propelled him towards many potentially lucrative match-ups in both America and the UK, as the mesmerising junior-lightweight champion looks to boost his already rampantly rising reputation further.