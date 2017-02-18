Vasyl Lomachenko UK broadcaster announced

Read more articles by

A star-studded night of boxing on BoxNation just got better with ‘The Channel of Champions’ set to show pound-for-pound star and WBO super-featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko’s world title defence against Jason Sosa exclusively live on Saturday April 8.

The exciting clash will be aired live through the night following Terry Flanagan’s lightweight world title defence from Manchester earlier in the day as part of a stacked night of boxing on BoxNation.

Flanagan will put his title on the line against the well-schooled Russian Petr Petrov, with the Manchester Arena card also featuring an intriguing clash between the unbeaten Liam Williams and former light-middleweight world champion Liam Smith.

A host of top names are set to feature on the card including the debut of female boxing star Nicola Adams and thrilling heavyweight Daniel Dubois.

Former super-flyweight champion Zolani Tete will be up against Arthur Villanueva, with the undefeated Jack Catterall facing a real test against the tough Martin Gethin.

Following the live action from Manchester attention will turn towards two-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko who will be out to continue his surge through the 130-pound division.

He recorded a stunning victory over the previously undefeated and formidable champion Nicholas Walters in his last outing, as his masterful performance forced the Jamaican to quit.

He now takes on 28-year-old Sosa, who has only one loss on his record in 25 fights, and goes into the fight as the WBA super-featherweight world champion.

Taking place at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Lomachenko is ready for Sosa and anyone who comes his way.

“I would like to thank Jason Sosa, who unlike the other champions, agreed to take this fight to determine the best in this weight division, even though everyone knows I am the division’s Papi,” said Lomachenko.

“I moved up to 130 pounds hoping champions in this division were not cowards like those at 126 pounds. It looks like I was wrong. To all the other ‘champions’ in the 126 pound and 130 pound divisions, I say this to you, ‘You are not champions, you are businessmen – bad businessmen. By avoiding risks, you cheat the boxing fans and that is bad business.’

“I came to this sport to prove to myself and others that I am this big and loud champion. So, while all of you continue to hide from me, I am going forward to achieve my goals. My next step is on April 8. See you there,” he said.

Sosa knows the challenge which awaits but is undaunted at the prospect of facing Lomachenko.

“We understand that this is the most difficult fight of our career due to the fact that we are fighting the best fighter – Vasyl Lomachenko – in the history of amateur boxing,” said Sosa.

“The beauty of all of this is that I only had three amateur fights and will prove to the world that we are by far the better fighter,” he said.

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to be able to once again showcase one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters in the world in Vasyl Lomachenko. Anyone who knows boxing knows that he is a serious talent and BoxNation subscribers are going to be in for a real treat when he takes on Jason Sosa on April 8. April 8 is going to be a very special night of boxing on BoxNation with two unbelievably good cards starting off live from Manchester with Terry Flanagan defending his world title and a number of world class fights including Liam Smith against Liam Williams, plus the debuts of Nicola Adams and Daniel Dubois. We will then switch over and go live to see a unique talent in Vasyl Lomachenko from the States. It’s going to be a night not to be missed on BoxNation.”