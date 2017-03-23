Vasyl Lomachenko reveals his pound-for-pound top three – and it might surprise you

Vasyl Lomachenko does not include Andre Ward in his top three

VASYL LOMACHENKO has revealed who he feels is the best fighter on the planet – middleweight supremo Gennady Golovkin.

The two-weight king – considered by most one of the finest fighters in world boxing – feels ‘GGG’ is top of the pile after his disputed decision victory over Daniel Jacobs this past weekend.

He also feels Sergey Kovalev and Terence Crawford are in the pound-for-pound top three, despite Kovalev closely losing to Andre Ward in his last fight.

Lomachenko defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa on April 8. Having conquered two weight divisions in under 10 fights, many feel Lomachenko will at least move into a third weight class.

While he is not ruling out further moves, he insists he is enjoying his time at 130lbs.

“I like the weight division I am in. I have no problems making weight,” he continued.

“I am not that anxious to leave my division and not sure I will ever fight at 140. It’s hard to look ahead but right now I am comfortable in my division where I have plenty of champions to fight against.”

Vasyl is coming off of masterful inside-schedule wins over Roman Martinez and Nicholas Walters while last year Sosa stunned Javier Fortuna in 11 rounds before outpointing Stephen Smith.

Though he is a big betting favourite, Lomachenko is not expecting an easy night’s work on April 8.

“Jason Sosa is very strong, is motivated, wants to win and he can fight all of the twelve rounds. It will be a hard fight. That I know,” he said.