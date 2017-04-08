Vasyl Lomachenko fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Vasyl Lomachenko fight time and where to watch it

On Saturday (April 8) the brilliant Vasyl Lomachenko will defend his WBO super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa at the MGM National Harbour in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

In the US HBO televise at 10pm, in the UK BoxNation broadcast at 3am.

Undercard highlights

Don’t miss the spectacular Olympic gold medallist Oleksandr Usyk put his WBO cruiserweight crown on the line against decent American Michael Hunter, plus another good Ukrainian Oleksandr Gvozdyk, who boxes Yunieski Gonzalez.