Tyson Fury ‘has the bit between his teeth’

Tyson Fury is in training but faces trouble over his licence

TYSON FURY is eyeing a return to boxing and is back in training and raring to go, according to promoter Frank Warren.

The former heavyweight ruler, who has not fought since his stunning November 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, recently claimed he will return to the ring on May 13.

He is still suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) pending the results of a hearing with UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) about an alleged failed drug test – which Fury has challenged – but Warren hopes the decision will go Tyson’s way.

“He’s got a hearing in early May and after that obviously it’ll be determined what he can do,” Warren told Boxing News.

“He’s got intentions of coming through the hearing, which I hope he will do, and hopefully he can fight on. He’s back in training and he’s got the bit between his teeth. He’s very confident [about the hearing] and I hope it will go well, I don’t want to tempt fate but boxing needs him back.”

Return of the MAC,

UKAD had provisionally lifted Fury’s suspension after he challenged it, though the BBBofC have clarified that is not enough for his licence to be reinstated. A decision will be made after Fury’s hearing.

Fury had also claimed he would seek a licence with the Boxing Union of Ireland, but they have spoken out to state they would respect the suspension currently being upheld by the BBBofC.

After defeating Klitschko, Fury was swiftly stripped of the IBF title due to not being able to fulfil his mandatory obligations. He later vacated the WBA and WBO titles after admitting to a battle with depression, and the fact he had taken cocaine to try and alleviate his mental health struggles.

The BBBofC then suspended his licence “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues.”

Fury had pulled out of a scheduled rematch with Klitschko, which was set to be broadcast on Warren’s BoxNation channel in the UK, citing medical issues.

Last December Fury’s uncle and trainer, Peter Fury, confirmed to us that Tyson was back in training ahead of a return to boxing in 2017.