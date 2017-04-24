Tyson Fury floats comeback

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

ALTHOUGH he hasn’t boxed since 2015, and still needs to go through a hearing to restore his boxing licence, Tyson Fury has floated the idea of a comeback once again.

The excitement in the heavyweight division is being generated by his rivals Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko. Perhaps that has rekindled some passion for the sport. Fury however has numerous hurdles to overcome, including getting back in good condition. Tyson suggested he wanted to join Billy Joe Saunders when the middleweight boxes Avtandil Khurtsidze in July.

“Gypsy King reporting into the world. I can confirm I will be accompanying the one and only Billy Joe Saunders when he fights ‘Danny De Vito,’” Fury said in a social media post.

“I’m coming back. Going over to Marbella [to train]. We are going to Marbella and I’m coming back to take on all bums. Bum of the month campaign, what you say Frank [Warren, Saunders’ promoter]? So many bums out there that need cleaning up and wiping out.”

Fury has often sounded disillusioned with boxing but the frequency of recent posts on social media suggest he is hankering to make a return. Whether he can recover his best form though, only Fury can prove.