Top rated bantamweight tests positive for banned substances

George Gigney

THE WBC confirmed yesterday that their No 1 bantamweight contender, Suriyan Sor Rungvisai, produced an adverse finding in a recent drug test.

The test was administered by VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) as a part of the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program, which requires all of their champions and top 15 ranked fighters to undergo stringent drug testing.

Sor Rungvisai tested positive for metamphetamines and amphetamine in a recent test, which was then flagged up to the WBC.

The fighter and his representatives have been notified and, as per their procedures, the WBC will investigate further before handing down a judgment. If they so wish, they can remove the Thai fighter from their rankings and refuse to sanction/recognise any of his future bouts.

A former WBC super-flyweight champion, Sor Rungvisai unsuccessfully challenged Shinsuke Yamanaka for the bantamweight title in 2014 when he was dropped three times and beaten on points.

In 2010 he was edged out on the cards while challenging for the WBC flyweight title.