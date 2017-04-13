Top five next opponents for Vasyl Lomachenko

Read more articles by

John Dennen

1. Mikey Garcia

After outclassing Jason Sosa last weekend, Vasyl Lomachenko said he wanted to fight any of the champions at 130lbs and if that could not be arranged he’d move up to lightweight. He wants to go straight to a champion at 135lbs, raising the intriguing possibility of Lomachenko becoming a three world champion in only 10 professional fights.

The most demanding opponent for him could be the brilliant WBC lightweight titlist Mikey Garcia but Lomachenko says, “This is the fight that will make history. I want to make that fight right away.”

2. Jorge Linares

Given that Lomachenko wants to test himself to the limits, the WBA lightweight champion Jorge Linares is probably the most highly ranked boxer at 135lbs. Linares has power and can throw dazzling combinations, but the Ukrainian has few flaws and could exploit the Venezuelan’s vulnerabilities.

3. Terry Flanagan

The softly spoken Mancunian is the WBO lightweight champion is eager to take on a big name. Flanagan would be a significant underdog but he wants to take on burgeoning star Lomachenko, calling him out after his latest world title defence.

4. Orlando Salido

Salido was the first person since Albert Selimov (in 2008) to beat Lomachenko, in the Ukrainian’s second pro fight and first world title fight. Lomachenko seems to have learned a lot from that fight but giving him a chance at vengeance would be appealing.

5. Gervonta Davis

The American is a world titlist in the same division as Lomachenko currently and looks to be a genuine talent himself with real power. He would surely be competitive and the fight would give both men the opportunity to unify.