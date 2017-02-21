Top five next opponents for Adrien Broner

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Right now, Manny Pacquiao is a man in demand. Speculation is rife as to whom the ‘Pacman’ will fight next. While Broner is not in the frame, he is the type of controversial character who could play the villain if he took on the Filipino hero in what would be a headline grabbing fight across the world.

Terence Crawford

A high level, all American clash with Terence Crawford would certainly be appealing. As skilful as Broner is, Crawford has rarely placed a punch wrong. Broner though has not settled at his weight, he moved his most recent fight up to 147lbs. This should be a world title fight, whether it’s for super-lightweight gold or a chance for Crawford to announce himself in the glamorous welterweight division.

Winner of Danny Garcia vs Keith Thurman

If Broner is going to stay at welterweight there will be plenty of appealing opponents. The winner of Danny Garcia vs Keith Thurman will reach a new level of fame and Broner could be waiting in the wings to snare a big title fight at 147lbs.

Amir Khan

Amir Khan is always in exciting fights. His hand speed and industry would surely make a clash with the American appealing. Khan is on stand by at the moment, looking to make his next move. After moving all the way up to 155lbs to fight Canelo Alvarez last year he has been inactive since that knockout defeat.

Ricky Burns

These two have been linked in the past and if the American can make it back down to 140lbs finally getting the clash on with Scotland’s three-weight world champion Burns would be great to see.