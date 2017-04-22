Tony Bellew makes his decision

Read more articles by

John Dennen

TONY BELLEW will not retire.

The Liverpudlian took an unlikely and highly dangerous step up to heavyweight to fight David Haye in March. The gamble paid off for him as he won an astonishing upset once Haye’s leg gave way.

That catapulted Bellew to a new level of fame but left him with an interesting question to ponder. What should he do next? He could retire at the top, as his own trainer Dave Coldwell suggested, move back down to cruiserweight or continue to campaign at heavyweight where both the big money and the greater risk lies.

After speaking to his promoter Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew has ruled out retirement. “I have agreed to fight on,” he told Sky Sports. “I just believe I’ve got more left in the tank. In all honesty I love the sound of heavyweight champion of the world. I really, really do. It’s a big goal, it’s a big ask but if the truth be known I’m only getting better.

“I’m at the stage now, how far can I go? Because I never expected to be where I’m at now. You know what, I’m just a lad from Liverpool giving it a go and let’s see where I end up. Heavyweight champion of the world is a realistic possibility now.”