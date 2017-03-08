Tony Bellew in no rush to return to ring after victory over David Haye

Tony Bellew will take his time considering whether to fight again after beating David Haye at the O2

TONY BELLEW admits only a huge opportunity will get him “out of bed” to fight again.

In the aftermath of his victory over David Haye, having stepped up to heavyweight for the bout at the O2 Arena, the Liverpool boxer raised the prospect of retirement.

He is in no rush to return to the ring and is certainly not contemplating a re-match at this stage.

“It will take something very, very big to draw me out of that bed,” he told Sky Sports News. “My next decision will not be made with David Haye or boxing in mind, the next decision will be made with me and my family.

“I can’t tell you, ‘Yes I am going to retire’, I can’t tell you, ‘Yes I’m going to fight again’. The true fact is I don’t know. I am going to take time. I know what my coach wants, he wants me to stop because it is the perfect time to do it.”

Bellew’s trainer Dave Coldwell insists the fighter has nothing left to prove.

“He has achieved everything that needs to be achieved,” he said. “His dream was to fight for a world title at Goodison Park and become world champion.

“We achieved that and this (Haye fight) was the icing on top. He did what everyone said he couldn’t do and beat David Haye. I want him to walk away safe and sound and enjoy the rest of his life with his family.”