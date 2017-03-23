Tony Bellew has three ‘massive’ options – and they’re all at heavyweight

Tony Bellew – if he so chooses – could earn an “unbelievable” amount of money by fighting at heavyweight

Read more articles by

George Gigney

AFTER his tumultuous stoppage win over David Haye earlier this month, Tony Bellew is now looking at some hugely lucrative fights – all of which are at heavyweight.

The reigning WBC cruiserweight champion moved to heavyweight in order to collide with Haye in a pay-per-view grudge match, which saw Bellew upset the odds and stop an injured Haye in the 11th round.

Though his next move is still undecided, Bellew could earn himself another hefty payday and even fight for a heavyweight title should he choose to continue fighting.

“He knows my thoughts on it and what I would like him to do. I would like him to retire, but I also understand there’s been a couple of discussions where [WBO heavyweight champion Joseph] Parker and [WBC heavyweight champion] Deontay Wilder’s teams have spoken [to us],” his trainer, Dave Coldwell, told Boxing News.

@TonyBellew All goes well May 6, I’ll fight you next at the 02 no problem 🇬🇧 — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) March 5, 2017

“If Haye’s injury is sorted out then the potential for a rematch is there, so Tony’s got massive options. You’re talking stupid, stupid money. I understand if he wants to have one more fight, but he knows what I want.

“It’s unbelievable money [on offer]. Like I said, I would like him to walk away but I totally understand, with the money you’re looking at, if he wants to have one more fight and then get out. We’ll see what he wants to do.”

Parker already has a fight scheduled with another Brit – unbeaten mandatory challenger Hughie Fury, who he fights in New Zealand on May 6.

Wilder has no fight set yet after retaining his title against Gerald Washington at the end of February, however he hopes to secure a unification fight with Parker in the near future.

Bellew broke his right hand during his win over Haye and has since seen a specialist but must wait a couple of weeks before finding out whether he will require surgery. He is also going to go on holiday with his family and enjoy time away from the ring before he makes a decision on his next move.

Haye has had surgery on his ruptured Achilles and hopes to return to the ring this year, with a Bellew rematch high on his wish-list.

With Wilder having significant advantages in height, reach and size over Bellew, Coldwell prefers the options of Haye and Parker for his man.

“I’d take the Haye rematch in a heartbeat,” he continued. “Obviously the negotiations would be completely different this time, they’ve got to dance to Tony’s tune.

“Also, Joseph Parker would be a good fight. Fighting for a heavyweight title against a guy who’s not a monster, not a great big giant. Those are my two choices, in no particular order. It’s whatever float Tony’s boat, though.”