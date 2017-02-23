The odds on Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan agreeing to fight

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
MANNY PACQUIAO and Amir Khan are odds-on to reach deal and fight in 2017. United Arab Emirates is the favourite destination to host welterweight mega-fight.
Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Nothing is set in stone, but at 4/11 the odds suggest that Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan will tie up a deal to fight in 2017.
“Abu Dhabi or Dubai are rumoured to be ready to stump up the $30m+ to stage the fight and we go 2/5 that the UAE hosts Khan-Pacquiao. Las Vegas is unsurprisingly a popular destination with the punters at 3/1.”
Betway – Boxing – Specials
Manny Pacquiao to fight Amir Khan in 2017:
|Y
|4/11
|N
|2/1
Pacquiao-Khan to take place at:
|UAE
|2/5
|Las Vegas
|3/1
|Manila
|16/1
|o2
|33/1
|Macron Stadium
|100/1