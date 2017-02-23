The odds on Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan agreeing to fight

Should we expect Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan to actually fight?

MANNY PACQUIAO and Amir Khan are odds-on to reach deal and fight in 2017. United Arab Emirates is the favourite destination to host welterweight mega-fight.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “Nothing is set in stone, but at 4/11 the odds suggest that Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan will tie up a deal to fight in 2017.

“Abu Dhabi or Dubai are rumoured to be ready to stump up the $30m+ to stage the fight and we go 2/5 that the UAE hosts Khan-Pacquiao. Las Vegas is unsurprisingly a popular destination with the punters at 3/1.”

