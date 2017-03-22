‘Terry Flanagan only wants one fight – Vasyl Lomachenko’

Read more articles by

WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan is only gunning for a fight with two-weight king Vasyl Lomachenko, according to his promoter Frank Warren.

Flanagan faces a tough test on April 8 in his hometown of Manchester when he defends his title against Madrid-based Russian Petr Petrov.

Should he come through that, he wants to test himself against the outstanding Ukrainian, who defends his WBO super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa also on April 8.

“The funny thing with him [Flanagan], the only fight he keeps saying he wants is Lomachenko. That tells you all you need to know about him. Most fighters, and I mean this, don’t want to fight the best,” Warren told Boxing News.

Another fight ‘Turbo’ Terry – who, at 32-0, holds the longest unbeaten run in British boxing at the moment – has been linked to is with fellow Mancunian Anthony Crolla, who rematches Jorge Linares for the WBA title this weekend.

Warren, for all his efforts, has been unable to strike a deal with Crolla’s promoter Eddie Hearn but still hopes the fight can be made.

“Really, he should be fighting Crolla this weekend. That’s the fight to make, it’s unfortunate it hasn’t been made. I hope Crolla wins and I hope Terry comes through, then there’s no excuse for that fight not to be made,” he said.

Interestingly, another of Warren’s fighters – Liam Walsh – fancies a scrap with Lomachenko. He faces a rather daunting task against IBF super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis in May, but should he upset the odds he could even be matched with Flanagan.

“He and Liam Walsh are cut from the same cloth,” Warren continued.

“If Liam comes through his fight, it’s a tough fight, and if Terry comes through in another tough fight, what about a catchweight fight between them? What a fight that would be.”