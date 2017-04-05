Terence Crawford: ‘I will be ready for whatever Felix Diaz brings’

Read more articles by

BN Staff

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

ONE of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers Terence Crawford will be back exclusively live on BoxNation when he defends his WBC, WBO and Ring Magazine super-lightweight world titles against the slick Felix Diaz on May 20th as part of the channel’s exclusive output deal with promoters Top Rank.

‘The Channel of Champions’ will be the only place to watch the undefeated Omaha native as he looks to carry on his momentous rise when he meets Olympic gold medalist and top-rated contender Diaz at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Dominican Republic ace Diaz has only lost once in his career, that being a majority points decision against Lamont Peterson in 2015, but he has since enjoyed back-to-back wins and will be relishing his chance on the big stage.

29-year-old Crawford has dazzled ever since his impressive win against Breidis Prescott in 2013 and has gone on to beat a host of world champions including Scotland’s Ricky Burns, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Viktor Postol.

Diaz will represent a different challenge with his southpaw stance and boxing ability but Crawford is determined to shine under the lights at the ‘Mecca of Boxing’ and prove why he is so highly-rated live on BoxNation.

“Come May 20th, I will be ready for whatever Felix Diaz brings to the ring that night,” said Crawford. “It’s going to be a great experience fighting at Madison Square Garden in the big arena where all the greats have fought. I’m looking forward to that night.”

“We’ve got our work cut out for us fighting against another Olympic gold medalist,” said Brian McIntyre, Crawford’s trainer and co-manager. “It’s an honour to fight in the arena at Madison Square Garden. It’s a step up going from The Theater into the big room.”

33-year-old Diaz was in equally upbeat mood and is out to seize his opportunity of stardom.

“The time has finally come. I will share a ring with one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and I tip my hat to Crawford for accepting me as an opponent on May 20th because I am no pushover,” said Diaz.

“I’m coming to bring my A-game and I couldn’t be more grateful to be able to showcase my skills at Madison Square Garden, which is just 15 minutes from where I live. I will take full advantage of this opportunity. I respect Crawford and believe he is a great fighter, but every king can be dethroned.”

Jim McMunn, BoxNation Managing Director, said: “Terence Crawford is undoubtedly one of the very best fighters on the planet and we are delighted to be able to showcase his next fight exclusively live on BoxNation. Felix Diaz is a well schooled and respected fighter who will be looking to make his breakthrough by beating Crawford. This is certainly Crawford’s toughest task to date and BoxNation subscribers will not miss a minute of the action on May 20th from Madison Square Garden.”