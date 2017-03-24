Surprise decision gives Hughie Fury boost ahead of world title fight with Joseph Parker

Hughie Fury will not have to travel without his father and trainer

HUGHIE FURY will have his father and trainer, Peter Fury, in his corner when he travels to New Zealand to fight WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6.

Peter had previously been denied a visa by Immigration New Zealand, but earlier today the Associate Minister of Immigration David Bennett confirmed that the experienced trainer had been granted “special direction” to enter the country.

Bennett said: “This is a national sporting event with worldwide interest, and Mr Fury is the trainer of Hughie Fury.

“While the decision to decline the initial application was correct according to Immigration New Zealand instruction, in this case, under section 17 of the Immigration Act 2009, I am granting a special direction to grant the visitor visa to Mr Fury.”

The visa will be valid for just over six weeks, from March 28 to May 10.

Peter’s application for a visa was initially rejected due to past drug convictions he has, and Immigration New Zealand had ruled out him being granted special direction, but their u-turn means Hughie will still be under the guidance of his father for the biggest fight of his career to date.

Peter was unable to travel to America for his nephew Tyson Fury’s fight with Steve Cunningham in 2013 because of his criminal record.

Boxing News understands that Team Fury will travel to New Zealand three or four weeks before the fight in order to allow time to acclimatise to the new environment.