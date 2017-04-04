Sparring Tyson Fury

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

DANIEL DUBOIS is a heavyweight prospect to watch. Still only 19 years old, he had limited senior experience in the amateur ranks but has already built up a weight of expectation. He makes an anticipated professional debut on Saturday (April 8) in Manchester but has already got some of the best sparring available, training with Hughie Fury, who challenges for Joseph Parker’s WBO world title in May, and comebacking heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

Speaking to BoxNation, who, alongside BT Sport, will broadcast Dubois’ debut, Daniel said of his session with Hughie, “It was good because we’re both prospects, we’re both looking to impress, so we both gave our all.

“He’s that bit above me, he’s well into his pro career but I have a good account of myself. I acquitted myself well.”

Dubois did four rounds sparring with Tyson Fury, who after a time out of the sport is just getting back into training. “He just jumped in for four rounds and it was good to be in the ring with the heavyweight champion of the world or former heavyweight champion of the world,” Daniel said.

“It was a good experience. You could tell he knows what he’s doing. He’s very experienced. He’s a good technical boxer, got loads of different angles. Just confusing you in the ring. Very smart in the ring.”