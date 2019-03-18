Don't miss out on all the breaking boxing news. Sign up for FREE now.

March 18, 2019
March 18, 2019

Michael Conlan: ‘I need to right a wrong that should never have been written’

After his latest victory Michael Conlan turns his attention to vengeance

Michael Conlan: ‘I need to right a wrong that should never have been written’

After his latest victory Michael Conlan turns his attention to vengeance

Michael Conlan

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

MICHAEL CONLAN fighting at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day is fast becoming a fixture in the boxing calendar. On Sunday (March 17) Conlan shut out Ruben Garcia Hernandez over 10 rounds, winning 100-90 for all three judges.

“I think I just used my skills as I said I would. I think I showed a lot of good defensive movements and things I’ve been working on. We were in no rush to try and take out this guy. He’s tough. He went the distance with [Nonito] Donaire and a few other top fighters. He had a tough head on him. There were a few times I probably could’ve stepped on it, but we wanted to practice things we’ve been working on. I felt I did that tonight,” Conlan said.

His trainer Adam Booth added, “These are developmental rounds that will help him become a world champion. I am very pleased with what I saw in there. He is working on exactly what we are practicing in the gym, and it’s working.”

Conlan is setting his immediate sights on vengeance. He wants to box Vladimir Nikitin in the professional game. The Russian took a controversial decision to eliminate Conlan from the last Olympic Games. The Belfast man declared, “Vladimir, I know you’re here tonight. We need to do it again for the fans. I need to right a wrong that shouldn’t have been written.”

Michael Conlan

On the undercard Nikitin took a six-round majority decision over Juan Tapia.

There was however a shock for Conlan’s Irish Olympic team mate Paddy Barnes. He lost a split decision to Oscar Mojica. Barnes sunk to the canvas after a body shot in the second round, although it wasn’t ruled a knockdown. Paddy will consider retirement after this defeat.In the first round, he broke my nose. And to be honest, I don’t know how the judges scored it close because I thought he won every round,” Barnes said frankly.

Read more articles by
March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019

Boxing results: Errol Spence shuts outs Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence calls for Manny Pacquiao fight after beating Mikey Garcia

Boxing results: Errol Spence shuts outs Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence calls for Manny Pacquiao fight after beating Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence

Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

ERROL SPENCE Jr. retained his IBF welterweight world Championship in his hometown in front of 47,525 fans with a unanimous decision over four-division world champion Mikey Garcia in the main event of the first Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event Saturday night from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“The motivation fighting in front of my hometown crowd made me feel great,” said Spence. “These people have supported me since day one and I wanted to put on a good performance for all of them.”

“I really appreciate the love and support of the fans tonight,” said Garcia. “It’s a great night and all the credit to Errol, he’s a great champion. He’s the truth. He executed his game plan very well.”

The bout started technical, with Spence pumping a consistent jab and attempting to cut the ring off while Garcia was patiently looking for a chance to counter. Garcia had some success early throwing counter left hooks over Spence’s jab, but was never able to get in a rhythm against the busier champion.

“He came out here with a good game plan and kept the distance at his favor,” said Garcia. “I couldn’t get my rhythm going and he did what he had to do. I tried to make adjustments and he kept executing.”

In round four, Spence dominated most of the action before Garcia made a late surge and forced Spence into a defensive crouch for the final moments of the round. Garcia kept that energy going early in round five, putting Spence on the defensive temporarily before he regained his momentum and returned to connecting on powerful straight lefts.

Spence increased his body-punching as the fight went on and looked to wear down the fighter who was moving up in weight. Garcia began bleeding from his nose in round eight, at which point Spence increased his output and landed 35, 29, 34 and 25 punches in rounds nine through 12 respectively, according to CompuBox.

“Throughout training camp, a lot of commentators thought he was too smart and I couldn’t box as well as him,” said Spence. “I showed I can box and I can move my head if I want to. The game is to be smart, it’s the sweet science. I had the size and reach advantage, so why not use it to take away the jab? It’s a weapon for me and it takes away one of his weapons.”

“I was able to hold my own,” said Garcia. “I felt good and I felt strong myself. I think he felt my power, but he definitely has power also.”

While Garcia showed his mettle in making it the distance, Spence was simply too effective, with one judge even scoring round 11 10-8 for Spence. Spence threw a career-high 1082 punches and out landed Garcia by a staggering 345 to 75 margin.

After 12-rounds of action, all three judges saw the fight for Spence, by scores of 120-108 twice and 120-107.

“I give Mikey Garcia all the credit for taking this fight,” said Spence. “Mikey and I put on a great show in front of all these lovely fans. I respect him so much and I appreciate him for stepping up.”

“We just went 12-rounds with a great welterweight champion,” said Garcia. “That’s a feat no one has done recently. I’m proud of what I was able to do. I have to go back and think about it. I will probably go back to lighter divisions but we’ll have to think about it.”

After the fight, Spence declared that he wanted to fight boxing legend and welterweight titleholder Manny Pacquiao next, who entered the ring after the fight.

“He’s broken records here before, he’s a legend in the sport and it’d be my honor to fight him next,” said Spence.

“Yes, why not?” said Pacquiao, when asked about facing Spence next. “We’ll give the fans a good fight. I’m so happy to be here at AT&T Stadium and I hope I will be back here soon.”

Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

In the co-main event, unbeaten former 168-pound world champion David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KOs) dominated J’Leon Love (24-3-1, 13 KOs) to earn a second-round stoppage in their super middleweight matchup.

“It’s a dream come true to fight on this stage in front of these fans,” said Benavidez. “These fans give me the motivation to get up every day and go the extra mile.”

From the opening bell Love sought to crowd the taller Benavidez, but the 22-year-old Benavidez quickly made him pay, landing a powerful left hook that stunned Love. Love was able to last the round, but took more powerful hooks from Benavidez before the bell.

“I expected to knock him out, but when I hit him with the first god shot, I knew he wasn’t going to last,” said Benavidez. “I tried to pace myself, but it wasn’t necessary tonight.”

Benavidez wasted little time in the second round, delivering power shots that put Love on the run. Benavidez caught Love with a clean combo on the ropes that stunned Love and forced referee Laurence Cole to jump in and stop the bout 1:14 into round two, as Benavidez began to throw furious combos.

“He was getting his shots off, but I don’t think I was taking too much punishment,” said Love. “I wasn’t out of the game completely but he did catch me with a couple good shots.”

After the bout, Benavidez set his sights on WBC super-middleweight champion Anthony Dirrell, who was in attendance at the fight.

“I saw Anthony Dirrell with the WBC belt. He can’t call himself champion until he fights me. That’s my belt. I’m going to go get it. It’s mine.”

Additional action featured former bantamweight champion Luis Nery (29-0, 23 KOs) knock down former champion McJoe Arroyo (18-3, 8 KOs) four times on his way to a fifth-round victory by stoppage in his U.S. debut.

“We’re two great fighters who were here to put on a show,” said Nery. “That’s what you have to expect from fighters of our caliber. I’m happy to start on the right foot here in my U.S. debut and show everyone I’m still the best at bantamweight.”

Nery stalked Arroyo from the opening bell, throwing big power shots that forced his opponent to fight off his back foot. With 45 seconds left in round two, Nery scored his first knockdown with a left that stunned him and follow-up combination that put Arroyo on the canvas.

Arroyo was unable to keep the hard-charging Nery from coming forward and again hit the mat late in round three, as a wide left hook hurt Arroyo before he was put down from a flurry that followed. The trouble continued for Arroyo in round four, as he was knocked down twice more in the final minute of the round.

“I never felt like I was dazed or anything, they were just hard punches,” said Arroyo. “I went down but got right back up. If it were up to me I’d have kept going. I have to give respect to my opponent for his performance. This isn’t the end of my career. I’ve seen him fight before but I was surprised by his power. It was his night tonight.”

After the fourth round, Arroyo’s corner stopped the bout, making the official stoppage 10 seconds into round five. Nery dominated the bout, out landing Arroyo 87 to 36, while landing 44 percent of his power punches.

“We’re going to train hard and hopefully by June, we’ll have the belt back,” said Nery. “I want to win back my belt, then unify the division.”

The opening bout on pay-per-view saw heavyweight fan-favorite Chris Arreola (38-5-1, 33 KOs) score a third-round stoppage over previously unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin (17-1-1, 12 KOs).

“Augustin is a hungry kid who tried to make a name off of me,” said Arreola. “I lose and I’m out, but I’m not going out. I touched him a couple of times and saw he was hurt. I stayed calm and the stoppage came.”

After blood started pouring from Arreola’s nose towards the end of round two, the Riverside, California-native got off to a quick start in round three, connecting with a straight left that stunned Augustin and nearly sent him to the canvas in the opening seconds.

As the round progressed, Augustin tried to hold and move to regain his composure, but was eventually caught with a flurry in the neutral corner that put him on the canvas. While he got up and was able to continue, another flurry in Augustin’s corner, including a big overhand left, eventually forced referee Neal Young to stop the fight 2:03 into round three.

“Every fighter feels like they can continue, but it is what it is, it’s out of my control,” said Augustin. “I was more stunned than hurt, but he jumped on me and finished.”

In the dominant final round Arreola landed 18 of 30 power punches, compared to just three punches landed in the round by Augustin.

“I love fighting,” said Arreola. “We’re both were trying to beat each other up and I love it. I’m blessed to be a fighter.”

Preceding the pay-per-view, PBC Prelims on FS1 featured former heavyweight champion Charles Martin (26-2-1. 23 KOs) winning via disqualification against previously unbeaten Gregory Corbin (15-1, 9 KOs) in the eighth-round of their showdown. After deducting a point from Corbin in rounds four, five and six because of low blows, referee Mark Calo-oy stopped the bout in round eight after another low blow. The official time of the disqualification came 53 seconds into round eight.

“I don’t think he really wanted to fight, he wanted to hit me low and see how much he could get away with,” said Martin. “I could sense that he didn’t want to engage anymore.”

“It is what it is, I thought I was hitting him on the belt,” said Corbin. “We wanted to go to the body, I thought he was tired. I hurt him once, but the low blows did it for me.”

“We’re going to get back in camp, take a few days off and then get back to work,” said Martin. “We’re staying busy in 2019.”

Read more articles by
March 17, 2019
March 17, 2019

LIVE BLOG Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

John Dennen has the latest updates on Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

LIVE BLOG Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

John Dennen has the latest updates on Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia

Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

IT’S crunch time in Texas. Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia takes place at the AT& T stadium in Arlington with the former’s IBF welterweight title on the line.

A fight of this magnitude could be Spence’s breakthrough moment. Garcia however is talented and experienced. The lightweight champion however is stepping up two weight divisions to challenge Spence. It makes for a fascinating match up.

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Updates will refresh automatically.

Read more articles by
March 16, 2019
March 16, 2019

Michael Conlan: ‘I want this to be my breakout year’

Michael Conlan in action on Sunday in New York, writes John Dennen

Michael Conlan: ‘I want this to be my breakout year’

Michael Conlan in action on Sunday in New York, writes John Dennen

Michael Conlan

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

MICHAEL CONLAN is going to be a fighter to watch this year. He has served his professional apprenticeship. The 10-0 prospect has fought in Belfast, Las Vegas, Brisbane and returns to the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (March 17). He fights Ruben Garcia Hernandez as he builds towards a world title challenge.

“St. Patrick’s Day is normally a crazy day, but when you have an Irish guy fighting at Madison Square Garden, it makes it even more special,” Conlan said.

“It means the world for me to be fighting at Madison Square Garden, especially on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a special day for me and my country. For me to come here and represent and kind of shine the light for Irish people on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s very, very important.”

He outlined his plan for 2019. “I think this is a big year for me,” he said. “I want this to be my breakout year. Each fight now is very, very important. Every fight is more important than the last. I feel this year could set me up for a huge world title fight next year, or maybe even later this year, which would be fantastic. I feel my progress has been fantastic over the last four years, so I’ve been steadily going up [the rankings].”

Michael Conlan

Hernandez hopes to throw a spanner in the works. “I know it’s a big opportunity, and I’m going to give it my all,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be a tough challenge because a lot of people are going to be supporting him. I’m not going to be thinking about that. In the ring, I’m just going to focus on beating him and winning the fight.”

Read more articles by
March 16, 2019
March 16, 2019

Farmer retains IBF title in Philly, and Taylor adds another belt to her collection

Tevin Farmer is still the IBF junior-lightweight champion, and Katie Taylor is now the WBA, IBF and WBO women’s lightweight champion

Farmer retains IBF title in Philly, and Taylor adds another belt to her collection

Tevin Farmer is still the IBF junior-lightweight champion, and Katie Taylor is now the WBA, IBF and WBO women’s lightweight champion

Tevin Farmer

Ed Mullholland/Matchroom USA

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

BRAY hero Katie Taylor added the WBO women’s lightweight title to her collection with a ninth-round stoppage of Brazilian Rose Volante in Philadelphia last night (March 15).

After dropping Volante in the opening round, Taylor, the WBA and IBF champion going in, went on to dominate every one of the subsequent rounds and finally forced a stoppage at the 1.40 mark of round nine.

With the victory, Taylor, 13-0 (6), can now move on and target a fight against Belgium’s Delfine Persoon for the remaining title – the WBC version – in the women’s lightweight division.

Katie Taylor

In the main event at the Liacouras Center, IBF junior-lightweight champion Tevin Farmer, the Philly star, moved his record to 29-4-1-1 (6) 1 ND as retained his title for the third time with a 12-round unanimous decision over Dublin’s Jono Carroll, 16-1-1 (3). The fight was action-packed from the off and although Carroll was the more aggressive through much of it, it was Farmer who landed the more accurate blows. By round 11, in fact, Farmer, not known as a puncher, was beginning to hurt Carroll as the tough Irishman faded down the stretch.

In the end, scorecards of 117-110, 117-111, and 117-111 were rendered for Farmer but felt a little wide and unfair on Carroll.

In a thriller at middleweight, Poland’s Maciej Sulecki, 28-1 (11) won a unanimous decision over Gabriel Rosado, 24-12-1 (14) in their scheduled 10-rounder. Rosado was floored in rounds one and eight, but nearly got the better of a tiring Sulecki in round nine. Ultimately, Sulecki lasted the course, won most of the rounds, and was a deserving winner by scores of 95-93 and 95-91 twice.

 

Read more articles by
March 15, 2019
March 15, 2019

WATCH LIVE Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia weigh in

Mikey Garcia leaps up two divisions to fight Errol Spence. The weigh in, coming up here, will be fascinating

WATCH LIVE Errol Spence vs Mikey Garcia weigh in

Mikey Garcia leaps up two divisions to fight Errol Spence. The weigh in, coming up here, will be fascinating

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

Video: Premier Boxing Champions

Read more articles by
March 15, 2019
March 15, 2019

Boxing News at Five: Lewis says Fury would have given him “problems”, Munguia defends title against Hogan in Mexico

Lennox Lewis gives Tyson Fury some props, and Jaime Munguia heads back to Mexico to continue to his reign of terror

Boxing News at Five: Lewis says Fury would have given him “problems”, Munguia defends title against Hogan in Mexico

Lennox Lewis gives Tyson Fury some props, and Jaime Munguia heads back to Mexico to continue to his reign of terror

Lennox Lewis

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

THE formidable Lennox Lewis had an impressive ability to figure out most of the styles he came across during a couple of runs as heavyweight champion of the world. He could outbox and defuse the brawlers, he could outpunch and hurt the boxers, and much of his success could be attributed to this versatility and intelligence.

Since retiring in 2003, Lewis has taken this knowledge into his work as a pundit and commentator and is often asked to offer his opinion on the current crop of heavyweights (and has had some interesting and critical things to say about Anthony Joshua, in particular). He is also frequently asked how he would have fared if he had been around in today’s era.

“I think those fights would’ve been great because when I was around it was a lack of big guys,” he told TMZ. “All of a sudden I’m retired and they come out of the woodwork. There are tons of them.

“I also don’t like crossing eras, I’m the best in the past era, and these guys are fighting for the best in this era.”

Of the current group of heavyweights, Lewis says Tyson Fury, the six-foot-nine, nineteen-stone switch-hitter, would have been the toughest riddle for him to solve.

“I think Tyson Fury would’ve given me some trouble because he’s so big. He’s a bit lanky,” Lewis said.

“I would break him down probably by the tenth round, but he would give me some problems.”

Tyson Fury is a problem, full stop. He’s a problem to anyone with whom he shares a ring, and he’s prone to causing his own problems when he spends too much time away from the ring. It’s this unpredictability, in fact, this maverick streak, that makes him such an enigmatic and valuable addition to the heavyweight scene. It’s this factor that means he would likely have been a problem in any era.

Deontay Wilder

Mexico’s exciting WBO junior-middleweight champion Jaime Munguia will make the fourth defence of his title in Monterrey, Mexico, on April 13, when he takes on mandatory challenger Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan.

The fight avoided going to purse bids when both camps came to an agreement and decided to send the fight to the champion’s home country. It will be streamed lived on DAZN.

Twenty-two-year-old Munguia, 32-0 (26), hails from Tijuana and rose to prominence when knocking out Sadam Ali in May to capture his current title. Since then, he has successfully defended the belt against Liam Smith, Brandon Cook, and Takeshi Inoue, and has shown a rare and refreshing desire to stay busy and keep learning. His fight against Hogan in April will mark his first fight at home for over a year.

“I feel happy to be returning to Mexico,” said Munguia. “The last time I fought in Mexico was right here in Monterrey, so I’m excited to be here again. I’m ready to come back and deliver a great show to my Mexican people. It’s also very important to be fighting on this new platform, DAZN. It’s an honour for me to be fighting on this platform. It’s new, but it’s very important. It is the future of boxing.”

Thirty-four-year-old Hogan, 28-1-1 (7), is an Irishman by way of Queensland, Australia, who came up short against Jack Culcay in 2015 but has since managed to string together a six-fight win-streak.

“I am looking forward to facing Jaime Munguia on April 13th in Monterrey, Mexico,” said Hogan. “Mexico’s culture has a rich history in boxing, and I can’t wait to show Mexico and the rest of the world that I am ready to dethrone Munguia. I am not concerned with his power, as I have fought bigger and stronger opponents. My pressure and style are going to give Munguia trouble.

“I have been fighting for this opportunity since I was eight years old. I’m going to make it count. My team at DDP Sports and Peter Kahn worked hard to get this fight done, and I’m looking forward to bringing the WBO title back to Australia.”

Jaime Munguia

Read more articles by