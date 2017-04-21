Shawn Porter vs Andre Berto: Official weights

Shawn Porter vs Andre Berto: The fighters hit the scales ahead of tomorrow’s battle in Brooklyn

Shawn Porter vs Andre Berto is a WBC welterweight title eliminator between former 147-pound world champions. The 12-round bout headlines Showtime Championship Boxing, presented by Premier Boxing Champions, Saturday April 22 from Barclays Center, in Brooklyn. In the co-main event, undefeated super welterweight world champion Jermell Charlo battles top rated challenger Charles Hatley, with televised coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT.

WBC Welterweight Eliminator – 12 Rounds

Andre Berto – 146 ½ Pounds

Shawn Porter – 147 Pounds

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Don Ackerman (N.Y.), Pasquale Procopio (Canada), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

WBC Super Welterweight World Championship – 12 Rounds

Jermell Charlo – 153 ½ Pounds

Charles Hatley – 153 ¼ Pounds

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Larry Hazzard Jr. (N.J.), Frank Lombardi (Conn.), Eric Marlinski (N.Y.)

SHOWTIME BOXING on SHO EXTREME® Live At 7:30 p.m. ET/PT

Vacant WBO Bantamweight World Championship

Amanda Serrano – 118 ¼ Pounds

Dahiana Santana – 122 ¼ Pounds

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: John McKaie (N.Y.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

Vacant title only at stake for Serrano

Welterweight Bout – 8 Rounds

Jose Miguel Borrego – 141 ¾ Pounds

John Delperdang – 142 ½ Pounds

Referee: Eric Dali; Judges: Anthony Lundy (N.J.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

