Shawn Porter: ‘Keith Thurman is better than Kell Brook’

John Dennen

SHAWN PORTER, who has lost to both Kell Brook and Keith Thurman, has declared the American the best of the two.

“Thurman. I think he’s the better fighter. I think finally being able to beat him, I think would be something on my resume, in my legacy, that would be remembered for a very long time. He’s a very good fighter; a very good defender of his belt/belts, and I’m looking forward to fighting him in a rematch,” Porter said.

“I just think overall. His boxing ability, ring IQ, speed, quickness, power, all of it. My personal opinion is it could be a biased opinion, but I feel like Keith Thurman is the better boxer/fighter than Kell Brook.”

Porter is fighting Andre Berto on April 22 and needs a victory if he is to get back to world title level. “Well, it depends on the fight. Like you just said, my boxing ability may be a little underrated. I’d say, there are moments in the ring, sometimes you make it more of boxing, sometimes you make it more of the pressure and the aggression,” he said looking forward to the Berto contest. “So, we’ll build this fight accordingly. We’ll take a look at what’s going on. We’ll make our adjustments during the fight in the corner as well, and we’ll see. You might see more boxing; you might see more pressure. We’ll see how it plays out.”