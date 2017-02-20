Scott Quigg teams up with Freddie Roach

Read more articles by

BN Staff

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

Scott Quigg has teamed up with new trainer Freddie Roach and will train at the famous Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

The former WBA Super-Bantamweight World champion and current WBA Featherweight International title holder made the decision after consultation with old trainer Joe Gallagher and both parties have agreed to part company on amicable terms.

The 28 year old stepped up to 126lbs in style in December, delivering a stunning ninth round KO of Jose Cayetano in Manchester to announce his intentions at his new weight, and Quigg heads to LA this week to begin work under future Hall of Fame trainer Roach as he targets a World title shot in the summer.

“After six years of working together I announce my departure from Joe Gallagher,” said Quigg. “We have been a great team and achieved a lot and had some great wins together.

“I have moved up to Featherweight with the goal of becoming a two-weight World champion and believe I need a fresh challenge to help me grow. Over the last few weeks I’ve been in America training and I’m delighted to announce I will be basing myself in Los Angeles at the Wild Card gym working under the guidance of Freddie Roach.

“This is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up and I believe this move and change will take me to another level. I’d like to thank Joe for everything he has done for me; he is a tremendous coach and friend, which we will remain. Our first fight together was for the British title and I went on to become world champion under his guidance and for that I will be forever grateful. I wish Joe and all the lads every success in the future.”