Roy Jones Jnr wants to fight Anderson Silva on Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor show

George Gigney

ROY JONES JNR has floated the idea of staging a crossover event which would see him fight UFC legend Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather take on Conor McGregor.

Mayweather and McGregor continue to posture in the media over a potential blockbuster clash which would see the Irish UFC star have his first professional boxing fight against the former pound-for-pound king.

Now Jones, a legend of the ring who is still active at the age of 46, has thrown his name in the mix to appear on the show if it were to happen. In the opposing corner he wants Brazilian wizard Silva, widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

Roy Jones vs Anderson Silva and Mayweather vs McGregor double headline card UFC invasion. Would be biggest event of all time period — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) February 23, 2017

Jones and Silva, 41, have talked about meeting each other in a boxing match for years, but Silva’s UFC contract has always prevented it from happening. That is also one of the main stumbling blocks in Mayweather-McGregor being made.

Both Jones and Silva fought earlier this month. The American thrashed bare-knuckle fighter Bobby Gunn inside eight rounds in a bizarre match-up while Silva earned a controversial decision over Derek Brunson.