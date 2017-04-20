Ricky Burns’ promoter will work with conqueror Julius Indongo

Read more articles by

BN Staff

EDDIE HEARN from Matchroom Boxing and Nestor Tobias from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions have joined forces to work on Julius Indongo’s next fight. Indongo travelled to Glasgow last week to become the unified IBF, WBA and IBO Super-Lightweight champion with an impressive win over Scottish great Ricky Burns at the SSE Hydro, and the unbeaten Namibian star became an overnight sensation with his performance – and ‘The Blue Machine’ is now hunting down more titles and huge fights.

“I can confirm that we will be working with Matchroom to promote Indongo’s next fight,” said Tobias. “We are happy to continue our relationship with Matchroom and maybe beyond.

“Eddie is a trusted businessman who delivers on his promises and we share the same philosophy. There are some huge opportunities out there now for Julius and we feel that with Matchroom working alongside MTC that we can deliver those for him.”

“I think everyone was impressed with Julius at the weekend and he has now become one of the key players in the division,” said Hearn. “I’m happy to link up with the team for his next fight and we are already in discussions with a number of promoters regarding his the next move.”