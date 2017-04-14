Ricky Burns fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Read more articles by

John Dennen



Ricky Burns fight time and where to watch it

Ricky Burns is an understated character. Quiet, if implacably determined, he has come unstuck in fights in the UK, against Terence Crawford and Dejan Zlaticanin in recent years, and struggled against Ray Beltran. But he has overcome his setbacks, won another world title, to become a three-weight champion and now stands to become a unified titlist, if he beats dangerman Julius Indongo in Glasgow on Saturday (April 15).

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

Sky Sports 2 will broadcast, beginning at 7.30pm.

Undercard highlights

Two British title fights are on the undercard, Charlie Edwards fights Iain Butcher for the vacant super-flyweight crown and lightweight champion Scott Cardle boxes Robbie Barrett. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Charlie Flynn is on the bill, as is Olympian Lawrence Okolie and his Rio 2016 GB team-mate Josh Kelly makes his pro debut.