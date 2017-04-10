REVEALED: Amir Khan plans for 2017

Read more articles by

Matt Christie

AMIR KHAN has revealed that he will not have a ‘warm-up’ bout in the immediate future, and will target a big fight for later in the year – after Ramadan, which finishes at the end of June.

Khan, 30, has not been in the ring since losing to Canelo Alvarez in May last year, and it was reported that he would take on Manny Pacquiao, but the contest fell through.

The Englishman underwent hand surgery last year, and had hoped to fight sooner rather than later to make sure his hand was okay. However, Khan now claims that four months of training, the hand is fine.

“To give an update, I’ve just arrived back in the UK after spending nearly four months in training camp in San Francisco,” Khan said today.

“Training with Virgil Hunter and Tony Brady has gone great and I’ve had the chance to work and focus on a lot of things that I wanted to. I’ve been able to see how my hand has responded in camp since my operation on it late last year. It’s felt very good and I’ve not had any problems with it, which I’m pleased about. That was my main reason for trying to get a tune up fight before Ramadan, so that I could test out my hand. Because it’s responded so well to some hard sparring and in the gym, day-after-day, I’m now looking to get a bigger fight after Ramadan.”

The 2004 Olympic silver medallist made the headlines recently after news broke that he had split with several members of his team – including close family – but Khan is determind that the show will go on.

Khan remains optimistic that his next bout will be a ‘big’ one, and he expects to win another world title before his career is over. However, there is no immediate fight on the horizon.

“I’ve spoke with Al Haymon and there are several big fights out there which we’re working on, which I’m sure you’ll all love,” Khan continued. “I want to give fans the biggest and most meaningful fights rather than just any opponent. I’m feeling good and at just 30 my aim and focus is to win another world title. In the meantime, I’m going to keep training while I’m back home and look forward to announcing some big news soon.”