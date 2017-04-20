Reports: Adrien Broner involved in shooting incident

Read more articles by

John Dennen

A four-time world champion Adrien Broner has become notorious. His problems outside the ring overshadow his efforts in his professional career and he has been involved in another serious incident. He was found on Thursday in a car that had been shot repeatedly. Broner himself was unhurt. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to USA Today Broner was found behind the wheel of the rented Suburban. He told police an unknown suspect followed him from the G’Moni’s Bar on Queen City Avenue.

Broner is now due in court later this month.

The American had managed to get himself back in action and outscored Adrian Granados in February. Broner had been due to fight an unnamed opponent this summer.