Rankings update: Tony Bellew and Keith Thurman make big moves

Heavyweight

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew storms in at No 8, ejecting David Haye and taking his place after stopping him in 11 rounds at the weekend. This could be the first time we’ve ever had a world champion from one weight division be ranked in another.

Cruiserweight

Bellew leaves the rankings as he is now rated at heavyweight. Mairis Briedis enters at No 10.

Welterweight

Keith Thurman moves to No 2 after defeating Danny Garcia, who remains in fifth. Thurman moves above Tim Bradley, who was previously No 2 but does not have the recent form to remain there.

Featherweight

IBF champion Lee Selby defeats Andoni Gago in a non-title catchweight bout slightly above the featherweight limit, and so stays put at No 5.

Flyweight

Nawaphon Por Chokchai is destroyed by Juan Hernandez Navarrate and so is removed from the rankings and Navarrate takes his place at No 6. Yodmongkol Vor Saengthep comes in at No 1o.