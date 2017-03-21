Rankings update: Roman Gonzalez knocked off of pound-for-pound top spot

Read more articles by

BN Staff

IF a fighter has been inactive for over a year, he will not be included in the rankings, unless he has a fight officially scheduled.

Each fighter is ranked on the results they have achieved in their own specific weight division.

A fighter cannot be ranked in a specific weight division until he has competed in that division.

Pound for pound

It was a tumultuous weekend of action that has wreaked havoc with the pound-for-pound list. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai pulled off an almighty upset against PFP king Roman Gonzalez, sparking a lengthy (and sometimes heated) discussion at the Boxing News offices.

The Thai’s decision win was questionable (though by no means a ‘robbery’), and he had intentionally butted Gonzalez numerous times in the fight. However, the victory is career-defining for him and throws him into the PFP mix, given Gonzalez’s standing – but where? We have placed him at fourth. Rather than have him come in at No 1, where Gonzalez was previously ranked, we have moved Roman to fifth, and placed Rungvisai one place above him. Unbeaten two-weight champion Andre Ward is now the PFP No 1.

It may seem strange to see Rungvisai above the likes of Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez and Guillermo Rigondeaux, but none of those fighters has beaten someone as highly-ranked as Roman Gonzalez – and our rankings are based on results.

Rungvisai’s addition sees the likes of Golovkin and Canelo move down a space by default. There was talk of moving Golovkin up after his win over Danny Jacobs, the second best middleweight in the world, however that would mean moving him above Canelo, and the Kazakh is yet to trump Alvarez’s wins over Miguel Cotto and Erislandy Lara.

Middleweight

Golovkin and Jacobs stay at No 1 and 2 respectively as ‘GGG’ outpointed the American in New York. Sergiy Derevyanchenko continued his destructive run with a win over an unranked opponent and stays at ninth.

Super-welterweight

Liam Smith (No 9) takes part in an under-the-radar four-rounder in Barcelona against an unranked journeyman.

Super-flyweight

Rungvisai – previously fourth – jumps to No 2 and knocks Gonzalez down to third. Carlos Cuadras, now in fourth, earns a points win over David Carmona.

Light-flyweight

Yu Kimura is removed for inactivity and Carlos Canizales comes in at No 10.