On This Day: Ten Valentine’s Day title fights, featuring Evander Holyfield and more

Listing the 10 ‘world’ title fights to have taken place on February 14

Evander Holyfield

Only 10 ‘world’ title fights have ever taken place on Valentine’s Day. Here is the full list below.

JIMMY WILDE W RTD 12 JOE SYMONDS – 1916
Wales’ Wilde claimed IBU flyweight honours in Covent Garden in his second win over Plymouth’s Symonds.

SUGAR RAY ROBINSON W RSF 13 JAKE LaMOTTA – 1951
Robinson battered old rival LaMotta to become middleweight champion in Chicago’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

JOSE NAPOLES W RSF 15 ERNIE LOPEZ – 1970
Cuban Napoles retained his WBC and WBA welter belts for a third time by halting L.A’s Lopez in Inglewood.

LUIS ESTABA W UD 15 LEO PALACIOS – 1976
In the second of 11 successful WBA light-flyweight title defences for Estaba, the Venezuelan triumphed in his home country.

EUSEBIO PEDROZA W KO 13 PAT FORD – 1981
In his hometown of Panama City, Pedroza kept hold of his WBA featherweight strap for an 11th time after dominating Guyana’s Ford.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD W RSF 7 HENRY TILLMAN – 1987
Holyfield retained his WBA cruiser crown by hammering his 1984 US Olympic team-mate in Reno, Nevada.

BUDDY McGIRT W RSF 12 FRANKIE WARREN – 1988
Fighting in Warren’s Texas backyard, New Yorker McGirt secured a revenge win, as well as the vacant IBF super-lightweight belt.

ROBERT QUIROGA W UD 12 CARLOS MERCADO – 1992
Italy was the setting as Texan Quiroga made the fourth triumphant defence of his IBF super-flyweight title.

NATE CAMPBELL W MD 12 ALI FUNEKA – 2009
Floridian Campbell lost his WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight straps on the scales, but won in his home state against South Africa’s Funeka.

CRISTOBAL CRUZ W UD 12 CYRIL THOMAS – 2009
On away turf in France, Mexico’s Cruz successfully defended his IBF feather crown for the first time.