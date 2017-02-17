Olympic bronze medallist Nico Hernandez sets pro debut

Read more articles by

BN Staff

2016 Olympic junior flyweight bronze medallist Nico Hernandez will make his professional boxing debut at home on Saturday, March 25 (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on CBS Sports Network. He will headline “Knockout Night Boxing: History Begins” live from Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas.

A press conference was held today at Kansas Star to announce the show, as well as Hernandez signing a promotional contract with Knockout Night Boxing LLC, the promoter of the March 25 event, in association with Kansas Star Casino and sponsored by Miller Lite. Neon Media Sports & Entertainment is the parent company of Knockout Night Boxing.

“I reached the highest-level I could in my amateur career and it was time for me to turn pro,” Hernandez said. “I’ve always wanted to make my pro debut in my hometown, Wichita. My plan is to do it like Terence Crawford has done in Omaha. I’m hoping it works out as well for me. I signed with Knockout Night Boxing because they’re really going to work with me and I like what they want to do.”

The 21-year-old Hernandez’ long anticipated pro debut will be against flyweight Patrick Gutierrez (0-2), fighting out of the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas (NV), in the six-round main event.

Hernandez was a highly-decorated amateur boxer (94-5) whose accomplishments, in addition to capturing a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, include winning the Silver Gloves National Championships, as well as being a 2014 National Golden Gloves gold medallist.