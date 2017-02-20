Olympic boxing governing body meet with the WBA

Read more articles by

John Dennen

AIBA, the world governing body for Olympic boxing, has held a meeting with WBA, the organisation that administers one of the major world titles in professional boxing, in Taipei. They said they were looking at ways to share their expertise and establish a framework for common projects.

“This was an important moment for two organisations with shared principles and goals on many subjects. As boxing’s only IOC-recognised body, AIBA has well-established education programmes and research across twelve commissions of experts to share with the boxing world. Equally, as we continue to expand our own professional competitions, with Season VII of WSB having recently begun, we can work with WBA to explore new markets and bring even more benefits to our athletes, the fans and the boxing family as a whole,” said AIBA President Dr Ching-Kuo Wu following the meeting.

“I am delighted that the discussions between WBA and AIBA continue to reveal common goals that will help us to keep pushing boxing forward together for the benefit of everyone with a love for this sport. By opening up Olympic qualification to professional organisations ahead of Rio 2016, AIBA took a major step towards bringing greater unity to world boxing and I have no doubt that together we can continue to create lasting programmes that will positively shape the sport we both represent,” said WBA President Mr Gilberto Mendoza.