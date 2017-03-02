Nicola Adams ready to blaze a trail through pro boxing and beyond

Read more articles by

NICOLA ADAMS ran out of history to make as an amateur boxer. She was the first female Olympic gold medallist, she defended that Olympic title four years later at Rio 2016 and in the last Olympic cycle completed her ‘Grand Slam’ of gold medals at every major championship.

She has turned professional and will box on BT Sport, making her pro debut on April 8 at the Manchester Arena before competing in her Leeds hometown on May 13. It will be interesting to see how the Olympic champ continues to blaze a trail through professional boxing and beyond the sport itself. She has signed an exclusive three year management agreement with talent management agency, Jonathan Shalit’s ROAR Group. The ROAR Group will look after all Nicola’s interests inside and outside the ring in building commercial opportunities around her unique position. The ROAR Group has already secured a contract for Nicola as an ambassador for the face of BT sport

“Nicola is an amazing young woman of our times. Her achievements inside and outside the ring make her an outstanding individual in every sense and we are proud to represent her,” Jonathan Shalit said.

“We believe she has a unique and highly successful career ahead combining her fame and appeal in the worlds of sport and entertainment. She is admired by millions as an icon of modern Britain. ”

When she announced her pro debut, Adams said, “This is the next step on my journey and to be working with BT Sport and [promoter] Frank Warren is amazing. Together we can help take woman’s boxing to a new levels and I can’t wait to get to get in the ring in April and start working towards becoming a world champion one day.”