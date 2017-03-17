March 17, 2017
Michael Conlan fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Michael Conlan Fight Time

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Irish amateur superstar Michael Conlan makes his professional debut tonight (March 17 – St Patrick’s Day) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Having signed with Top Rank, Conlan’s debut has received worldwide coverage. He fights Tim Ibarra. TV coverage starts at 11pm ET/PT.

Rounds scheduled

Six three minute rounds.

TV coverage

UniMas broadcast in the US and their coverage starts at 11pm ET/PT. BoxNation air in the UK and their coverage starts at 1am.

Undercard highlights

Unbeaten welterweight Alex Saucedo takes on Johnny Garcia over eight rounds. Featherweight Jose Gonzalez fights Jhovany Collado over six and Olympians Robson Conceicao and Teofimo Lopez both feature in separate bouts.

