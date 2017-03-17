Michael Conlan fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
Michael Conlan fight time and where to watch it
Irish amateur superstar Michael Conlan makes his professional debut tonight (March 17 – St Patrick’s Day) at Madison Square Garden in New York. Having signed with Top Rank, Conlan’s debut has received worldwide coverage. He fights Tim Ibarra. TV coverage starts at 11pm ET/PT.
Rounds scheduled
Six three minute rounds.
TV coverage
UniMas broadcast in the US and their coverage starts at 11pm ET/PT. BoxNation air in the UK and their coverage starts at 1am.
Undercard highlights
Unbeaten welterweight Alex Saucedo takes on Johnny Garcia over eight rounds. Featherweight Jose Gonzalez fights Jhovany Collado over six and Olympians Robson Conceicao and Teofimo Lopez both feature in separate bouts.