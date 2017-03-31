Mass brawl erupts at boxing event

Read more articles by

George Gigney

A GOLDEN GLOVES amateur tournament in Los Angeles devolved into chaos on Wednesday night as a vicious brawl erupted among spectators.

Witnesses claim some of the crowd took exception when a punch was thrown after the bell during one of the bouts, and things quickly turned sour.

Fights broke out, chairs were thrown and video footage even shows a woman hitting someone from behind with a chair.

A post shared by Brandon Krause (@coachbrandonkrause) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Police were called to the scene but made no arrests and reports claim nobody was seriously injured. Incredibly, the tournament resumed after the fracas was over and the mess was cleared.

Crazy scene at golden gloves vid @riversideboxing #boxing #brawl #goldengloves A post shared by I’m Elie Seckbach Reporting! (@elieseckbach) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT