Martin Murray vs Gabriel Rosado: Weights and running order

5.30pm
6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest
Ged Carroll (Liverpool, 9st 11lbs 7oz) vs Josh Thorne (Bexleyheath, 10st 1lbs 3oz)
6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest
Steve Brogan (Skelmersdale, 9st 12lbs 2oz) vs Henry Janes (Cardiff, 9st 11lbs 2oz)
Followed by
6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest
Ryan Mulchay (Liverpool, 10st 2lbs 5oz) vs Andy Keates (Leek, 10st 3lbs 3oz)
Live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm
10 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest
Tom Farrell (Liverpool, 9st 13lbs 8oz) vs Tommy Carus (Liverpool, 9st 13lbs 9oz)
Followed by
4 x 3 mins super-featherweight contest
Joe Cordina (Cardiff) vs Jose Aguilar (Nicaragua)
Followed by
12 x 3 vacant Commonwealth lightweight championship
Sean Dodd (Birkenhead, 9st 7lbs 3oz) vs Lee Appleyard (Rotherham, 9st 8lbs 4oz)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins British super-middleweight championship
Rocky Fielding (Liverpool, 11st 13lbs) vs John Ryder (Islington, 11st 1lbs 8oz)
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBA Inter-Continental Middleweight Title
Martin Murray (St Helens, 11st 5lbs 2oz) vs Gabriel Rosado (Philadelphia, Pa, 11st 5lbs 3oz)
WATCH Martin Murray and Gabriel Rosado hit the scales