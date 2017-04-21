April 21, 2017
April 21, 2017

Martin Murray vs Gabriel Rosado: Weights and running order

Running order and weights for the action at the Echo Arena tomorrow night headlined by Martin Murray vs Gabriel Rosado

Martin Murray vs Gabriel Rosado: Weights and running order

Running order and weights for the action at the Echo Arena tomorrow night headlined by Martin Murray vs Gabriel Rosado

martin murray vs gabriel rosado

Lawrence Lustig/Matchroom

Read more articles by
Feedspot followFeedly follow

5.30pm

6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest

Ged Carroll (Liverpool, 9st 11lbs 7oz) vs Josh Thorne (Bexleyheath, 10st 1lbs 3oz)

6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest

Steve Brogan (Skelmersdale, 9st 12lbs 2oz) vs Henry Janes (Cardiff, 9st 11lbs 2oz)

Followed by

6 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest

Ryan Mulchay (Liverpool, 10st 2lbs 5oz) vs Andy Keates (Leek, 10st 3lbs 3oz)

Live on Sky Sports 1 from 7.30pm

10 x 3 mins super-lightweight contest

Tom Farrell (Liverpool, 9st 13lbs 8oz) vs Tommy Carus (Liverpool, 9st 13lbs 9oz)

Followed by

4 x 3 mins super-featherweight contest

Joe Cordina (Cardiff) vs Jose Aguilar (Nicaragua)

Followed by

12 x 3 vacant Commonwealth lightweight championship

Sean Dodd (Birkenhead, 9st 7lbs 3oz) vs Lee Appleyard (Rotherham, 9st 8lbs 4oz)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins British super-middleweight championship

Rocky Fielding (Liverpool, 11st 13lbs) vs John Ryder (Islington, 11st 1lbs 8oz)

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Inter-Continental Middleweight Title

Martin Murray (St Helens, 11st 5lbs 2oz) vs Gabriel Rosado (Philadelphia, Pa, 11st 5lbs 3oz)

WATCH Martin Murray and Gabriel Rosado hit the scales

Read more articles by