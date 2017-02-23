Manny Pacquiao vs Amir Khan negotiations underway

Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan confirm that they are in talks

Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan confirm that they are in talks

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

MANNY PACQUIAO and Amir Khan have both confirmed they are in talks to face each other later this year after reports emerged claiming that the fight is already set.

Pacquiao’s adviser, Michael Koncz, told Boxing News that an announcement on Pacquiao’s next fight would be made next week while Khan’s team said no announcement was imminent for their man.

However, both fighters – who previously trained alongside each other at Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym – took to social media to confirm they are negotiating a potential blockbuster fight.

My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon. #TeamPacquiaopic.twitter.com/nW5jpmwVJs — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 23, 2017

Pacquiao’s promoter, Bob Arum, had previously slammed the reports about the fight being made as ‘bulls***’ however it is now clear both parties are working toward making the fight.

Khan last fought in May 2016 when Canelo Alvarez flattened him inside five rounds while defending his WBC middleweight title at 155lbs. Khan has since had surgery on a long-standing hand injury and will return to welterweight, where he was previously campaigning before he bravely jumped in weight to fight the Mexican.

#Pacquiaokhan What do think? Currently negotiating with Manny #teampacquiao. Coming soon. Watch this space! — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 23, 2017

Pacquiao ended a short-lived retirement last November when he routed Jessie Vargas for the WBO welterweight title, proving that he is still a force to be reckoned with at the age of 38.

It was previously believed Pacquiao would fight Jeff Horn in Australia, however an alleged offer for Manny to fight in the United Arab Emirates seemed to scupper those plans.

A potential fight with Khan could land in the UAE, and would be huge business there. Previous reports have claimed Pacquiao-Khan was headed to the UK, where it would also be a massive event.

Khan was in talks to fight domestic rival Kell Brook, though negotiations fell through a few weeks ago and Kell will fight Errol Spence toward the end of May. Khan stated he wanted a ‘warm-up’ fight before facing Brook – however a meeting with Pacquiao certainly doesn’t fit that description.