Manny Pacquiao urged to fight Amir Khan in UAE

Manny Pacquiao intends to fight in the UAE next, but still needs an opponent

MANNY PACQUIAO is yet to decide on his next opponent, though Amir Khan emerged as the frontrunner in a poll the Filipino recently ran on Twitter.

Pacquiao asked his followers who they would like him to fight next, giving the options of Kell Brook, Amir Khan, Terence Crawford or Jeff Horn.

Khan earned 48 per cent of the vote, with Brook (24 per cent) coming in second, followed by Crawford (21 per cent) and, unsurprisingly, little-known Horn last with just seven per cent of the vote, which saw 44,815 people have their say.

Who do you want me to fight next in the UAE? — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 12, 2017

However, Brook is scheduled to fight Errol Spence toward the end of May while Crawford is set to fight around the same time in his hometown of Omaha.

Interestingly, Pacquiao again indicated that his next fight will take place in the United Arab Emirates. It had previously been believed that he would travel to Australia to fight Horn.

Khan is also yet to confirm his next move after talks for a blockbuster clash with Brook broke down over money. Khan maintains that should Brook beat Spence, they could fight each other in the summer.

The Bolton man also wanted a warm-up fight before taking on Brook, in order to shake off any rust he may have gathered having not fought since his knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last May due to a hand injury that required surgery.

Prior to fighting Canelo, Khan had been pursuing a fight with either Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather. This is not the first time he has come out on top in a Twitter poll, either; Mayweather set one up back in 2014 asking his fans whether they wanted him to fight Marcos Maidana or Khan. Despite the majority voting for the Brit, Mayweather ended up fighting Maidana.

Pacquiao, who returned to boxing last year after a short-lived retirement, is only likely to fight twice this year, and it remains unclear how much longer he will remain in the sport.