Manny Pacquiao given deadline by Bob Arum

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

MANNY PACQUIAO has been given a short deadline by promoter Bob Arum to make a decision on a potential fight with Jeff Horn in Australia.

Arum is proposing that Pacquiao defend his WBO welterweight title against Jeff Horn in Brisbane on July 2, but time is running out to make a deal.

Horn has agreed to the fight, but Pacquiao is yet to make a decision on his next move after talks with Amir Khan fell through.

“They have to make a decision by Wednesday (Thursday in Manila),” Arum told the Manila Bulletin.

“If we can’t get a fight for him this July, we’ll look at November. Unless it’s a big fight, we are looking at Manny fighting outside the US.”

After making a successful return to the ring in November by defeating Jessie Vargas for the WBO strap, Pacquiao has been looking at taking part in a ‘world tour’ and boxing in various different countries.

It initially looked as though he would fight Horn, but then terms were agreed for a blockbuster clash with Khan in the United Arab Emirates. However that fight has fallen by the wayside for now, reviving the possibility of the Filipino superstar boxing Horn in his native Australia.

Arum is said to be in frequent contact with Pacquiao’s adviser, Michael Koncz, in the hope that they can finalise the Horn fight. Pacquiao has not fought since his win over Vargas.