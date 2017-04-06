Manny Pacquiao decides on next opponent

Manny Pacquiao has reached his decision on when, where and who to fight next

MANNY PACQUIAO will indeed fight Jeff Horn, according to reports.

Australia’s Jeff Horn is unlikely challenger for the all-time great but Brisbane is picked out as the location and Pacquiao’s team have stated that the Filipino has signed for the fight, although certain details still need to be finalised.

Manny’s promoter Bob Arum told the LA Times that the essential points had been agreed, saying, “Paperwork takes time, particularly when it’s not the usual thing of getting it done in the United States. We’re dealing with an Australian promoter, the state government. … Here, in this case, you’ve got to cross the T’s and dot the I’s, and that’s what we’re in the process of doing.”

Pacquiao’s adviser Michael Koncz told Boxing Scene, “We signed the Jeff Horn contract this morning. Fight is July 2 in Brisbane, Australia.”

Horn is a surprising opponent. Although an Olympian he was not a distinguished amateur and is only 16-0 (11) without a particularly eye-catching win on his record. Pacquiao is an iconic figure in the sport who has fought the best in his era.

He had been linked to a potential contest with Britain’s Amir Khan but that fell through as Pacquiao now commences a ‘world tour’. The first stop will be Brisbane and Jeff Horn.