Manny Pacquiao asks his fans who they want him to fight next

Could Amir Khan be in the frame for a big fight with Manny Pacquiao?

GLOBAL superstar Manny Pacquiao has declared on Twitter that his next fight will be in the United Arab Emirates.

“See you in UAE for my next fight. #TeamPacquiao” was posted on his official Twitter account.

That is a surprise given that Pacquiao’s promoter, Top Rank boss Bob Arum had picked out Jeff Horn, a little known Australian as the Filipino’s next opponent. That suggested his next fight might fetch up in Australia.

But Pacquiao himself has not signed on for a definite opponent. He even threw the question open to his fans, placing a poll on Twitter to ask his followers who they wanted him to fight next in UAE. His shortlist did feature Horn but also included Amir Khan, Terence Crawford and Kell Brook.

Brook has just announced his intention to meet mandatory challenger Errol Spence, which would keep him out of the running. Terence Crawford would surely make more sense as an opponent for a fight in America. Perhaps Amir Khan is the most high profile name on the list and, after frequently being linked to Pacquiao in the past, Khan could find himself in another major fight even after his devastating 2016 loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

There is naturally a caveat. Khan found himself in a similar situation when Floyd Mayweather conducted an online poll to ask if fans wanted him to fight Khan or Marcos Maidana. Amir may have won the poll, but he did not get the fight.