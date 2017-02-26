Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan agree terms for April superfight

Read more articles by

MANNY PACQUIAO and Amir Khan have agreed terms to face each other in a highly-anticipated clash on April 23.

Both men took to social media overnight to confirm the news, though no other details have yet been revealed. Interestingly, April 23 falls on a Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates and the UK became two realistic options for the fight last week when a report emerged claiming the fight was on for a venue near Khan’s hometown of Bolton while Pacquiao continues to state his next fight will be in the UAE.

However, there have been talks of the Filipino icon fighting there in the past but it is yet to come to fruition. It was previously believed he would fight Jeff Horn in Australia, but those talks have seemingly been dropped as he seeks a more high-profile fight with Khan.

Of course, Las Vegas, where both men have fought before, would still be a natural home for such a huge fight.

The pair sparred and trained with each other in Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym before Khan teamed up with Virgil Hunter. Last May, Khan finally got the superfight he had long been chasing but was knocked out in five rounds by the much bigger Canelo Alvarez. He has often spoken of his desire to meet Pacquiao, the current WBO welterweight champion, and it seems his chance has finally arrived.

He was in talks to fight domestic rival Kell Brook, but those negotiations fell through, promoting Brook to accept the challenge of unbeaten Errol Spence, most likely toward the end of May.