Luis Ortiz sends warning to Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko

George Gigney

UNBEATEN heavyweight Luis Ortiz will fight perennial loser Derric Rossy on April 22 on the undercard of Andre Berto’s welterweight clash with Shawn Porter in New York.

The Cuban wrecking ball, who has recently signed an agreement with Al Haymon, will fight for the first time since stopping Dave Allen in December.

The WBA have stipulated that the Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko winner will have to fight Ortiz, and the 38-year-old feels more than ready.

“I’m not a man of many words, but yesterday was my birthday, so with that extra year of experience, I’ll speak a little bit more,” he said.

“I’m ready to fight right now. I’m waiting for the opportunity to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko. They better get ready, because ‘King Kong’ will be waiting for them.

“I work very hard to stay in shape. All year round I am in the gym and staying ready. When the time comes and I have a fight offered, I will always be ready.

“My plan is to become the heavyweight champion of the world. I feel like I’m with the right team now that will open those doors for me. Whoever they put in front of me, I will take care of them.”

Last year Ortiz entered an agreement with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after splitting with Golden Boy Promotions, however Matchroom are not involved with the Berto-Porter card, which is being promoted by DiBella Entertainment.

Ortiz only fought twice under Matchroom, an underwhelming points win over Malik Scott and his victory against an overmatched Allen.

Despite his advanced years, Ortiz is confident he can topple the division leaders and is excited about his new venture with Haymon.

“Age is nothing to me. So many fighters have competed into their late age. I still have a lot left in the tank,” he said.

“I would love to fight Deontay Wilder. We’re both big, tough fighters. These are the kind of fights that people want to see. I know that my time will come.

“We’re looking forward to this new relationship and this first fight on April 22. I can’t wait to get out there in front of the fans and show my skills. I believe it will finally be time for ‘King Kong’ to come out of the jungle.”