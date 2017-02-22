Lucian Bute full of confidence ahead of PPV eliminator against Eleider Alvarez

Read more articles by

George Gigney

FORMER world super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute is brimming with confidence ahead of his WBC light-heavyweight eliminator against Eleider Alvarez this Friday.

Bute will meet unbeaten Alvarez at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The fight is being shown on pay-per-view in Canada and on an internet PPV service in the United States.

Having won just two of his last six fights, the 36-year-old finds himself in the last-chance saloon but believes he will prevail against top-rated contender Alvarez.

”I am really, really confident going into this fight. I respect Alvarez; he is the WBC No. 1 ranked contender in the light heavyweight division,” he said.

“He is undefeated but my best moments as a professional boxer came here in Quebec City and I am sure it will be another one of those moments Friday night. And it will be a spectacular fight for the fans!”

Bute began his career at light-heavyweight before moving to 168lbs where he held the IBF world title for five years before being wrecked by Carl Froch in 2012. He then fought three times at light-heavy, beating Denis Grachev and Andrea Di Luisa but losing to Jean Pascal.

Bute tested positive for banned substance Ostarine following his 12-round draw with then-WBC super-middleweight champion Badou Jack last April. He was given a six-month ban and he has subsequently enrolled in the WBC’s Clean Boxing Program, and maintains his innocence.

Montreal-based Colombian Alvarez faces his toughest test to date in Bute, though the 32-year-old is eager to earn a shot at reigning WBC 175lb champion Adonis Stevenson.

He has steadily worked his way up the WBC rankings, scalping the likes of Edison Miranda, Ryno Liebenberg, Isidro Prieto and Isaac Chilemba.

He said: ”I have to win for my future and for my family. I will give everything Friday night. My time has come and I will make the best of it.”